Bluefield State Rally Comes Up Short

Nov 28, 2019

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State men’s basketball trailed by six at halftime, but took the lead during the second half Wednesday against Johnson C. Smith. However, the Golden Bulls pulled away late to win 71-60.

Marquez Cooper led the Big Blues with 17 points, while Chris Knight contributed 15. However, the hosts struggled from the field, including 3-28 from three-point range. Cayse Minor led Johnson C. Smith with 24, while three others each had 10 points.

Both Bluefield State teams are home on Monday. The Lady Blues (who have won three straight) will host Mars Hill, while the men’s team faces Virginia Union.

X