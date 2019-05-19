Bluefield State College Gives Mine Rescue Teams A Stage To Compete

Bluefield, W.Va (WOAY)-

Bluefield State College held its 13th annual mine rescue competition.

Eleven mine rescue teams from West Virginia and Virginia came to compete. Each team was given a scenario to complete in seventy minutes. The scenarios included dangerous gases and trapped miners, and it was up to the team to figure out a solution. They were judged on their quickness and amount of errors.

Organizers of the event stressed the importance of these competitions to give the rescuers practice and an opportunity for all teams to work together.

And if we were to have an incident you know a coal mine explosion or a methane ignition or people missing, then at that point time in time, these teams have to stand ready with their equipment and respond as quickly as possible,” Mike Plumley, the event coordinator, said.