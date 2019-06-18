Bluefield State College Announces Free Tuition to Qualified Students

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State College is pleased to join Concord University in expanding opportunities for students in West Virginia by announcing the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan, effective in fall 2019, which provides free tuition to qualified students enrolled in one of more than one dozen high skilled, high wage, high demand programs.

To qualify, a student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, maintain a 2.0 Grade Point Average (GPA), and demonstrate progress toward a degree.

The Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan applies to incoming freshmen, current students, and transfer students. Recipients can use this award for summer school courses and can receive up to $1,500 in cash for use in transportation and other expenses related to attending school.

Bluefield State College Interim President Robin Capehart noted, “Our plan expands the opportunity for students to enter one of more than a dozen programs that we offer at Bluefield State that will lead to fulfilling and financially rewarding careers in fields where opportunity abounds.”