Bluefield State College Announces 125th Anniversary Celebration Plans

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) On Wednesday, Bluefield State College held a press conference to announce its celebration plans for its 125th anniversary.

What the college is calling the “Big Blue Experience” will take place over the weekend of August 16th when the students return.

The two major events that will take place over that weekend will be the renaming of Bluefield State’s library and the groundbreaking ceremony for its first student housing facility in 50 years.

“We’re very excited about that.” Interim President Robin Capehart said. “I think we’re going to have a big crowd for that. I think it really shows that Bluefield State is moving. We’re responding to the needs of our students, and we’re positioning ourselves to grow.”

The Big Blue Experience will kick off Friday, August 16th with Bluefield State Night at Bowen Field at 6:30 p.m.