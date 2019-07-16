Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Bluefield Shrine 51st Horse Show Kicks Off Thursday
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Shrine 51st Horse Show Kicks Off Thursday

Anna SaundersBy Jul 15, 2019, 22:32 pm

29
0

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – The Bluefield Shrine Club is preparing for its annual horse show that kicks off on Thursday.

The horse show is in its 51st year and it happens in the Bluefield City Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Shrine Club who then uses the money to pay for children’s visits to the Shriner’s Hospitals. The show brings in plenty of locals, but this year they are expecting people from Tennessee, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. 

“We’re bringing out-of-towners and out-of-staters into our area and they’ll be staying in motels,” show coordinator Jim Bailey said. “Some will be camping, but they’ll be shopping at the grocery stores. They’ll be buying gas. They’ll be doing a little bit of everything.”

The horse show starts on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will last until Saturday evening. 

Previous PostRyan Willis Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X