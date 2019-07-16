Bluefield Shrine 51st Horse Show Kicks Off Thursday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – The Bluefield Shrine Club is preparing for its annual horse show that kicks off on Thursday.

The horse show is in its 51st year and it happens in the Bluefield City Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Shrine Club who then uses the money to pay for children’s visits to the Shriner’s Hospitals. The show brings in plenty of locals, but this year they are expecting people from Tennessee, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“We’re bringing out-of-towners and out-of-staters into our area and they’ll be staying in motels,” show coordinator Jim Bailey said. “Some will be camping, but they’ll be shopping at the grocery stores. They’ll be buying gas. They’ll be doing a little bit of everything.”

The horse show starts on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will last until Saturday evening.