Bluefield sends off Beavers to Wheeling for 2019 Class AA State Championship

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Beavers are in the making of a dynasty.
After back to back state final appearances, No. 4 Bluefield football (12-1) hits the road on Thursday for its third trip to Wheeling in a row. After winning it all in 2017 and falling just short in 2018, Bluefield looks to right the ship again in 2019. It’s opponent: No. 2 Bridgeport (12-1).
The Beavers left Bluefield High School at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday with many classmates, fans and family in attendance. Many people sported the number five to respect Tony Webster who the team has dedicated this season to. Shirts, balloons and signs with the number five were abundant.
Bluefield and Bridgeport kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. Follow WOAY for highlights.