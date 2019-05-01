Bluefield Rotary Club Donates $10,500 To Area Non-Profits

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Five area non-profit organizations received contributions from the Rotary Club of Bluefield, West Virginia. The contributions were derived from the proceeds of the Rotary Club’s 6th annual Roundhouse Rally that was held last October.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Bluefield, West Virginia donates more than $10,000 to area non-profits.

Altogether, the five contributions totaled $10,500, and were given to the Bluefield Union Mission; the Bluefield Salvation Army; Five Loaves and Two Fishes in Kimball, WV; the Abel Pregnancy Resource Center in Bluefield, and the Blessings in a Backpack serving Mercer County and part of Tazewell County.

Craig Hammond of the Union Mission, Gene Hunt of the Salvation Army, Dwayne Harwick of Abel Pregnancy Resource Center, Betsy Shaw with Blessings in a Backpack and Linda McKinney with Five Loaves and Two Fishes each presented a program discussing their organization’s mission at one of the Rotary Club’s weekly meetings, and received its contribution following the program.

The Club salutes these fine organizations, and is proud to be able to assist them in their valuable missions.