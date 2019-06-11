Bluefield Residents Voice Concerns Over Grant Street Bridge Closure

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – The Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield has officially closed for repair.

The bridge was built in 1941 and hasn’t seen repairs since 1992. The Department of Highways recently ruled the bridge structurally unsafe.

Today, the Bluefield Board of Directors held a meeting, so that the people who live in the neighborhoods across the bridge could voice their concerns.

The main concern was safety, as it will be less convenient for emergency personnel to make it over there. However, residents were also concerned about how long it has taken to get the ball rolling on this project and others in their neighborhood.

“I would like to see some of the efforts that are going into keeping the other portions of town maintained to bring that on the East end of Bluefield and on the Northside,” Bluefield resident Deloris French said. “We like pretty flowers too.”

According to city officials, there is no set timeline for when the bridge will be repaired, but it is still open to pedestrian traffic.

Watch the full story above.