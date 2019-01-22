Bluefield Regional Medical Center Names New CEO

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 13:46 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield Regional Medical Center has named Timothy Bess as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 4, 2019.  Bess joins the hospital from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a 300-bed for-profit acute care hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

“Bluefield Regional Medical Center has a strong tradition of providing patients with compassionate, quality care,” said Bess.  “I’m excited to work with and support the medical staff, employees, volunteers, and community to continue building upon and strengthening the quality care we provide patients.”

In Somerset since 2014, Bess served as Chief Executive Officer and provided strategic leadership that led to the success of the organization, both clinically and financially while meeting the needs of patients and the community.  He previously served as CEO at Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, Virginia and as System Vice President of Patient and Support Services at Thomas Health System in South Charleston, West Virginia.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

