Bluefield Ready for Quarterfinal Matchup With Keyser

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, senior kicker Kaulin Parris, and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Sean Martin ahead of the Beavers’ Class AA quarterfinal with Keyser.
The Beavers and Golden Tornado are meeting in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, with Bluefield winning 35-0 in 2018 en route to the Super Six.
Bluefield will enter Friday night having scored an average of 44 points per game, but Keyser has kept eight of their 11 opponents scoreless this fall; only Robert C. Byrd, Bridgeport, and Mountain Ridge (from Maryland) have found the end zone against the Golden Tornado defense.
The team says playing at Mitchell Stadium could provide a significant advantage, and even though a potential rematch with Fairmont Senior awaits them in the semifinals, they’re focused on Friday’s quarterfinal game.