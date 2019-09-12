Bluefield police searching for missing juvenile

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from the Bluefield area.

Juliette Williams is 17 years old, 120 pounds, 5-0”, Black Female, who was last seen at Bluefield High School on 9/10/19 at 2:00 pm, it is thought she is traveling to Philadelphia.

The picture of the vehicle is believed to be a Nissan Altima.

If you know the whereabouts of her please contact Detective DA Williams or Ptlm. RV Johnson with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department (304)-327-6101 option 1.