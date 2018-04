BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is asking the public to help us locate Justin Folcarelli .

He is wanted for : Display of Obscene material to a minor and Display of obscene material to a minor with the intent to seduce.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Justin Folcarelli please contact Bluefield WV Police Department at 304-327-6101 and ask for Detective Fox.

