BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield West Virginia Police is asking for your help in identifying an individual for breaking into a home.

The subject broke into a home on Cumberland Road at 10:00 April 2, 2018. He is believed to be driving a newer silver Chevy Spark.

If you know the subjects name please contact Detective J.B. Fox at 304-327-6101 or send a message to us here on Facebook.

