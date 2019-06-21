Bluefield Police Need Your Help Identifying A Truck & Camper

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield, WV Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck and camper.

This vehicle appears to be involved in an incident in which the Bluefield Church of God on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, WV sign was damaged. The damage to the sign is extensive and in excess of $1000.00 in repair cost.

If you know who the truck and camper belong to, please contact Bluefield, WV Police Department at (304)-327-6101 option 1, and ask to speak with Detective D.A. Williams.