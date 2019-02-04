Bluefield Police Investigating Inappropriate Images Through Snapchat at Mercer County Public Schools

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Police Department is investigating inappropriate images from area students through Snapchat.

According to officials, Mercer County Public Schools were notified today about a situation concerning Snapchat. Over 80 inappropriate images have been posted to a storyline on an account. Law enforcement agencies are working to identify who created the account as well as who posted images to the account.

Law enforcement is warning parents and students that receiving or posting inappropriate images carries serious consequences with both law enforcement and the school system.

Parents and students, if you have any information about this account, you are encouraged to report it to the WV Bluefield Police Department, Detective Adams at 304-327-6101.