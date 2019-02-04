Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Bluefield Police Investigating Inappropriate Images Through Snapchat at Mercer County Public Schools
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Bluefield Police Investigating Inappropriate Images Through Snapchat at Mercer County Public Schools

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 04, 2019, 17:35 pm

25
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Police Department is investigating inappropriate images from area students through Snapchat.

According to officials, Mercer County Public Schools were notified today about a situation concerning Snapchat.  Over 80 inappropriate images have been posted to a storyline on an account.  Law enforcement agencies are working to identify who created the account as well as who posted images to the account.

Law enforcement is warning parents and students that receiving or posting inappropriate images carries serious consequences with both law enforcement and the school system.

Parents and students, if you have any information about this account, you are encouraged to report it to the WV Bluefield Police Department, Detective Adams at 304-327-6101.

Previous PostMullens Doctor Enters into Civil Settlement to Pay Restitution and Damages to the WV Medicaid Program
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X