Bluefield Police Department Offering A Scholarship For Someone Majoring In Criminal Justice

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 18, 2019, 12:49 pm

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Bluefield Police Department will award a 200 dollar scholarship to an adult who is majoring in Criminal Justice.

To be eligible, the applicant must meet the following guidelines:

• The applicant must have a permanent residence in Bluefield, Virginia.
• The applicant must submit a letter of acceptance or attendance at an accredited institution, such as a two year or four-year institution.
• The applicant must be willing to perform community service – such as making five telephone calls weekly to check on elderly citizens, volunteering at community events, homeless shelter, etc.
• Adult learners are generally 25 years or older, and have additional responsibilities such as family, career, military, or community, and are seeking a degree to enhance their professional lives.”

Awards:
• The scholarship is awarded on the following:
1. Educational Plans
2. Letter of acceptance or attendance from the institution.
3. GPA
4. Financial need
5. Community involvement
6. Three letters of recommendation – pastor, employer, teacher, etc.
7. Essay
• The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department will pay the award to the institution.

Application deadline is June 1, 2019

