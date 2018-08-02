Breaking NewsFeaturedNewsWatch
Bluefield Police Department needs your help finding a missing person
By Daniella HankeyAug 02, 2018, 19:13 pm
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is asking for your help in locating Meghan Norris.
Meghan Norris is twenty-five years old, 5’6 in height, 140-160 pounds with light red hair and a tattoo on her right hand that says, “Be happy”
Meghan was last known to be in Bluefield area, but possibly in Princeton .
If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Meghan Norris please contact Patrolman Wright at (304)-327-6101 option 1 or call 911.
