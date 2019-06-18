Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Bluefield pastor indicted on sex charges
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Bluefield pastor indicted on sex charges

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 18, 2019, 10:29 am

128
0

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia pastor has been charged with sex crimes involving a mentally incapacitated man.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports a Mercer County grand jury indicted Anderson H. Martin II last week on charges of third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual abuse.

Bluefield Police Sgt. K.L. Adams told the newspaper that the victim is 25, but has the mental capacity of a 10- to 12-year-old.

Adams said Martin is the pastor at Greater Tabernacle of Faith Apostolic Church.

In a criminal complaint, Adams said Martin told police he was trying to tell the man how to wash himself and denied touching him.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Martin has an attorney.

Previous PostW.Va. drops in national study of children’s well-being
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X