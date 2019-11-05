Bluefield Parks and Rec Dept. reacts to Mitchell Stadium’s national recognition

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, USA Today announced that Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield was voted America’s Best High School Football Stadium.

The Bluefield Parks and Recreation Department, headed up by Charles Ridlehuber, oversees the stadium. Ridlehuber says they were thrilled with receiving over 2,000,000 votes in the final round beating out a stadium in El Paso, Texas. He says the numbers of vote just proves how special the stadium and the people in this area and beyond are.

“The stadium is really special. It’s on the state line. Two school districts use the facility,” Ridlehuber said. “Both high schools are champion teams. Graham won the state championship last year. Bluefield won their state championship the year before that. Bluefield College has a program. It gets a lot of usage. It is a special place.”

Governor Jim Justice will be doing a special pregame presentation for the field at the Bluefield/Woodrow Wilson game Friday night.