FeaturedNewsWatchTop Stories
Bluefield Middle School On Lock Down
By Yazmin RodriguezAug 16, 2019, 11:45 am
2
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield Middle School is currently on lockdown.
According to the school’s Facebook page, an anonymous threat was written on a bathroom wall. Bluefield police are currently on campus. The school is advising parents to not come to the school at this time.
Stick with News Watch for developing details.
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.