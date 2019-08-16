Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield Middle School On Lock Down

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 16, 2019, 11:45 am

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield Middle School is currently on lockdown.

According to the school’s Facebook page, an anonymous threat was written on a bathroom wall. Bluefield police are currently on campus. The school is advising parents to not come to the school at this time.

Stick with News Watch for developing details.

Yazmin Rodriguez

