Bluefield Man Arrested After He Arranged To Meet A Purported Minor For Sex

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to solicit a minor for sex.

Detectives say on June 1, 2019, Arun Dhavamani, 40, traveled in interstate commerce, from Princeton, WV to Bluefield, VA for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct, sexual intercourse, with what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Dhavamani was arrested near the location in Bluefield, VA where he had arranged to meet the purported minor for the purpose of engaging in the illicit sexual activity.

Dhavamani is currently in jail under no bond.