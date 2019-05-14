HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Bluefield Hospital Celebrates Hospital Week
By Kassie SimmonsMay 14, 2019, 18:42 pm
Bluefield, W.Va. (WOAY) – Bluefield Regional Medical Center is celebrating Hospital Week by placing the holiday focus on their employees.
“We work so hard every day that it’s difficult to even take a breath sometimes because it’s so busy,” said CEO Tim Bess. “This is the perfect opportunity for us to stop and look at each other and say ‘thanks for all the hard work you do and the difference you make.’”
National Hospital Week started in 1921 to bridge communication between hospitals and their communities. This year’s theme is celebrating hope and healing.
Bess says when it comes to caring for patients, giving hope is a must.
