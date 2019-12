BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield held their tree lighting ceremony this evening.

The event began at 6 along Princeton Avenue. There, Whitethorn and Memorial Elementary School students sang Christmas songs while parents and attendees enjoyed hot chocolate and candy canes.

“It’s the beginning of Christmas time and it’s exciting and fun and it’s good to support the children,” said Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.

The tree of lights will remain lit up through the holiday season.