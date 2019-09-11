Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 11, 2019, 17:53 pm

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- The city of Bluefield held a 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony this afternoon, as well.

The ceremony began at noon at Chicory Square in Bluefield with the Presentation of Colors by the Bluefield High School Junior ROTC. The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Mike Atwell, who served in the United States Navy from 2006-2011. We asked Atwell what it means to be a Patriot.

“I don’t know you, you, or you, but if you’re laying there in a pile of rubble, I’m going to pull you out. Not because I have to, not because anybody told me to, but because it’s the right thing to do. That’s what it means to me to be a Patriot and an American,” Atwell said.

The closing of the ceremony included the ringing of the Last Call Bell and the fireman’s prayer.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

