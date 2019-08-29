Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield gears up for 7th annual Lemonade Festival

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 29, 2019, 11:31 am

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The 7th annual Lemonade Festival will kick off this Saturday in Bluefield, WV.

The Lemonade Festival will start at 10 am with a parade and continue with performances, arts and craft vendors, food, and other exciting features.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/bluefieldlemonadefestival/

Tyler Barker

