Bluefield Football, Shady Spring Girls Soccer Win Thursday

Matt DigbyBy Sep 21, 2017, 23:43 pm

WOAY – Bluefield football is now 5-0 after a 62-27 win against Tazewell on Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium.

The Beavers established a 14-0 lead early, but a Bulldogs interception led to a touchdown early in the second quarter to make it a one-score game. However, Bluefield quickly regained momentum, scoring often before halftime to extend the lead. The Beavers remain home next week to host Richlands.

In girls soccer, Shady Spring won 4-0 at PikeView, led by two first-half goals from Sidney Moneypenny. The Lady Panthers created several chances themselves, but Kelley Mills recorded a shutout for the Lady Tigers.

