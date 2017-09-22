Bluefield Football, Shady Spring Girls Soccer Win Thursday

WOAY – Bluefield football is now 5-0 after a 62-27 win against Tazewell on Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium.
The Beavers established a 14-0 lead early, but a Bulldogs interception led to a touchdown early in the second quarter to make it a one-score game. However, Bluefield quickly regained momentum, scoring often before halftime to extend the lead. The Beavers remain home next week to host Richlands.
In girls soccer, Shady Spring won 4-0 at PikeView, led by two first-half goals from Sidney Moneypenny. The Lady Panthers created several chances themselves, but Kelley Mills recorded a shutout for the Lady Tigers.