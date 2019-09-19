Bluefield Fire Department Receives Federal Grant Award

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce a $163,222.00 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Federal grant award.

This grant comes in two distinct separate parts. The first part, in the amount of $126,688.00 will cover the purchase of updated communication devices; radio/pagers enabling the department to communicate across borders using a single device, support the department’s mutual aid agreements/automatic aid, provide communication between members, and be able to support joint communications with personnel from other towns. The second part, in the amount of $36,534.00 will cover exhaust systems for both the Central Fire Station as well as Station 3 on Cumberland Road.

The purchase of these units will benefit the health and safety of our firefighters, the citizens of Bluefield and the surrounding areas stated Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary.