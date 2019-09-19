Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Bluefield Fire Department Receives Federal Grant Award
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Fire Department Receives Federal Grant Award

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 19, 2019, 11:01 am

21
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce a $163,222.00 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Federal grant award.

This grant comes in two distinct separate parts. The first part, in the amount of $126,688.00 will cover the purchase of updated communication devices; radio/pagers enabling the department to communicate across borders using a single device, support the department’s mutual aid agreements/automatic aid, provide communication between members, and be able to support joint communications with personnel from other towns. The second part, in the amount of $36,534.00 will cover exhaust systems for both the Central Fire Station as well as Station 3 on Cumberland Road.

The purchase of these units will benefit the health and safety of our firefighters, the citizens of Bluefield and the surrounding areas stated Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary.

Previous PostMost Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected By Telescope In West Virginia
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X