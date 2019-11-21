Bluefield fire department receives donation from Appalachian Power

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce the generous donation by Appalachian Power to the Bluefield Fire Department.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “We are grateful to Appalachian Power for their generosity, and their involvement in the community. The donation was used for the purchase of pager cases and an amplified charger for the pagers. On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank Appalachian Power for their contribution in making our city a safer place to live, work, and play.”