Bluefield fire department receives donation from Appalachian Power

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2019, 14:50 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)  – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce the generous donation by Appalachian Power to the Bluefield Fire Department.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “We are grateful to Appalachian Power for their generosity, and their involvement in the community.  The donation was used for the purchase of pager cases and an amplified charger for the pagers.  On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank Appalachian Power for their contribution in making our city a safer place to live, work, and play.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

