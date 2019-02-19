BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Bluefield Fire Department Receives Big Donation To Buy Equipment
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Fire Department Receives Big Donation To Buy Equipment

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 19, 2019, 11:20 am

17
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)  – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce the generous donation by the Ethel N. Bowen Foundation to the Bluefield Fire Department.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “We are grateful to the Ethel N. Bowen Foundation for their generosity, and their involvement in the community.  The donation was used for the purchase of gloves and hoods for our firefighters.  Gloves and hoods are required for every fire and hazardous material call and without the proper gear; a firefighter cannot enter a fire zone.

On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank the Ethel N. Bowen Foundation for their contribution in making our city a safer place to live, work, and play.

Previous PostSen. Bernie Sanders says he’s running for president in 2020
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X