Bluefield Fire Department Receives Big Donation To Buy Equipment

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce the generous donation by the Ethel N. Bowen Foundation to the Bluefield Fire Department.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “We are grateful to the Ethel N. Bowen Foundation for their generosity, and their involvement in the community. The donation was used for the purchase of gloves and hoods for our firefighters. Gloves and hoods are required for every fire and hazardous material call and without the proper gear; a firefighter cannot enter a fire zone.

On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank the Ethel N. Bowen Foundation for their contribution in making our city a safer place to live, work, and play.