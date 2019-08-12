Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield Fire Department Receives Award

Tyler Barker

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)  – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce a $756.33 award from the West Virginia American Water’s 2019 Firefighting Support Grant Program.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “We are grateful to West Virginia American Water for their generosity. The monies received from the grant will be used to purchase a Gas Detection Monitor to assist our firefighters when entering dangerous environments.  The department responds to dangerous situations where hazardous substances may be present and proper detection equipment is necessary.  On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank West Virginia American Water for making our city a safer place to live, work and play.”

The presentation will take place Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 12:00 noon at the City Board meeting.  The public is invited.

