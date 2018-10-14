Bluefield Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of A Firefighter

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Bluefield, Virginia Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their on firefighters.
The Bluefield, Virginia Fire Department posted the following on their Facebook page:
“After responding to a tragic accident in the early hours of Sunday along Falls Mills Rd, we were deeply saddened to discover the loss of a fellow firefighter. The Bluefield VA Fire Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dakota Brewster, and to all of his family at the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department. Your service will forever be remembered and your lasting legacy. Farewell brother, we will take it from here…”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.