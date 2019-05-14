Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Bluefield Fire Department Awarded State Farm Grant
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Fire Department Awarded State Farm Grant

Kassie SimmonsBy May 14, 2019, 18:02 pm

92
0

Bluefield, W.Va. (WOAY) – At today’s Bluefield, West Virginia board meeting, a local agent from State Farm presented the city’s Fire Department with the Fire Prevention and Safety grant. 

This is the third year in a row that the the city has been awarded a grant worth over $6,000 dollars. The department plans to use the money to purchase smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for the community. 

 “I just can’t tell you the importance of having a working fire smoke detector in your house or a carbon monoxide detector in your house. These things will save your lives,” Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary said. “While you’re sleeping at night, these go off. It helps to defeat that silent killer that the smoke with a byproduct from fire puts off. You might not hear the fire downstairs in your house or in your basement or wherever it might be at, but that smoke when it’s coming up will set the smoke detectors off, and that’s what’s going to give you your first warning to get out of the house.”

Chief Cary also said anyone in the area can contact the fire department to have detectors installed in their homes. However, the grant money will not just go toward the detectors but will be used to buy a new Sparky the Fire Dog suit for the department’s outreach program as well. 

Previous PostUPDATE: Escaped Inmate Found
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X