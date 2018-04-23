Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield FD Receives Grant for Arson Dog

Rachel AyersBy Apr 23, 2018, 18:24 pm

BLUEFIELD–  The Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department received a grant to help them continue their work with their arson dog.

The Petco Foundation awarded the department a $4,000 grant to support their arson dog Kendall. This grant was made possible through the Petco Foundation’s annual Helping Heroes fundraising campaign, in partnership with Natural Balance Pet Foods.

The Petco Foundation investment will help benefit the community and support Kendall as she works in the field to solve arson fires.

