Bluefield Family Dollar Set To Close This Spring

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 25, 2019, 14:24 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Family Dollar store located in Bluefield will be closing in mid-May.

Family Dollar has announced it will be closing one of its stores this spring.  The store is located at the Bluefield Plaza on E Cumberland Rd.

“The store is scheduled to close in mid-May. We are optimizing our real estate portfolio by opening 550 new stores this year, all while renovating 1,000 Family Dollar stores, re-bannering 200 Family Dollar to Dollar Tree stores and closing as many as 390 Family Dollar locations. We are working with associates impacted by the closures to retain their employment status at neighboring stores.” says, Kayleigh M. Painter, Manager, Investor and Media Relations

