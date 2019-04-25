Bluefield Encourages Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) — Just weeks after the Intuit investing announcement, Bluefield is working to build their community up to the occasion.

Bluefield hosted a training event on Thursday to help community members achieve dreams of entrepreneurship.

“Because of the Intuit announcement, there’s been a tremendous interest in Bluefield,” said the city of Bluefield’s Jim Spencer. “Folks talk about coffee shops and other things… [With] 200 to 500 new jobs in the Bluefield area, they’re going to want something to do for lunch, activities afterward, and even daycare.”

About a dozen community members attended the session. For hours, the group went over various ways to make their business a success.

“Anything that can get capital in the hands of small business, we’re talking about in some depth,” said Kimberly Donahue. “[We want them] to think through who is their target market, what is the problem solving for the public, what is my solution for my customer base, and can I make money doing that.”

As Bluefield moves forward, Spencer is focused on his exit and the Bluefield he leaves behind for future generations.

“[Everyone] wants to leave things better than they found it, so what I would like to be one of my legacies [is to] have an impact in the region, have a better economy for not only my children but other people’s children and grandchildren.”