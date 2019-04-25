Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Consumer Bluefield Encourages Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses
ConsumerLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Encourages Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses

Kassie SimmonsBy Apr 25, 2019, 18:28 pm

8
0

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) — Just weeks after the Intuit investing announcement, Bluefield is working to build their community up to the occasion.

Bluefield hosted a training event on Thursday to help community members achieve dreams of entrepreneurship.

“Because of the Intuit announcement, there’s been a tremendous interest in Bluefield,” said the city of Bluefield’s Jim Spencer. “Folks talk about coffee shops and other things… [With] 200 to 500 new jobs in the Bluefield area, they’re going to want something to do for lunch, activities afterward, and even daycare.”

About a dozen community members attended the session. For hours, the group went over various ways to make their business a success.

“Anything that can get capital in the hands of small business, we’re talking about in some depth,” said Kimberly Donahue. “[We want them] to think through who is their target market, what is the problem solving for the public, what is my solution for my customer base, and can I make money doing that.”

As Bluefield moves forward, Spencer is focused on his exit and the Bluefield he leaves behind for future generations.

“[Everyone] wants to leave things better than they found it, so what I would like to be one of my legacies [is to] have an impact in the region, have a better economy for not only my children but other people’s children and grandchildren.”

Previous PostLocal College Asks for Donations, Celebrates Mud Pig Day
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X