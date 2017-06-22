Bluefield Drug Dealer Sentenced in Federal Court

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– A Bluefield drug dealer who sold hydromorphone while on federal supervised release was sentenced to prison today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.

Marvin Gillespie, 65, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of hydromorphone. In today’s hearing, he was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for that offense. He was also sentenced to an additional year and three months in prison for violating his federal supervised release. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Gillespie admitted that on March 14, 2016, he sold hydromorphone to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in Bluefield.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John File is responsible for the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.

