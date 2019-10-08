Bluefield Departments Awarded Several Grant Awards

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- The City of Bluefield presented several grant awards this afternoon.

The grants were presented by the Ambassador for the City of Bluefield Marie Blackwell at today’s Board meeting. Bluefield’s Fire Department, Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department received the grants from the Community Foundation of the Virginias, which totaled over $10,000.

“We’re just out in the community and we believe that through these grants, we’re able to help the city become a safer place to live, work and play,” said Blackwell.

The grants are awarded once a year. They open in April and close at the end of June, where the Board then meets and reviews the recommendations before awarding them.