Bluefield College to Host Blue Jeans and Bands Charity Concert

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College will present Blue Jeans and Bands, a charity concert featuring the BC Concert Band and select members of both the Graham and Bluefield high school bands, Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Harman Chapel.

Open to the public, the concert is a goodwill event for the Bland Ministry Center to support its outreach in the community, specifically the ministry’s food pantry.

“This organization works tirelessly to serve people in need across this region with food, clothing and medical care,” said BC’s Dr. Charles Priest, associate professor and chair of the Department of Music. “We are asking each person attending the concert to donate a jar of peanut butter to give to the ministry’s food pantry. While this is not required for admission, we do ask that people consider helping us support the Bland Ministry Center.”

The theme for this year’s Blue Jeans and Bands concert is water and will include selections from Pirates of the Caribbean, American Riversongs, Those Haughty Sailors, the Beach Boys’ Greatest Hits, Midway March, and Semper Paratus. The show will also feature an entertaining opening with pirates and other humorous folly.

Under the direction of Dr. Priest, the Concert Band is a non-auditioned musical group comprised of student instrumentalists from a variety of academic disciplines who perform for both on-campus and community events. Join the Concert Band will be talented instrumentalists from Graham and Bluefield high school bands.

For more information, contact the BC Music Department by email at cpriest@bluefield.edu or by phone at 276-326-4234.

