Bluefield College Sweeps Home Doubleheader

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s college basketball doubleheader between St. Andrews and Bluefield College!

The Lady Rams trailed by double digits for a good portion of the game, but rallied in the second half for a 63-60 win over the Lady Knights. Cierra Cook led Bluefield with 17 points. In the men’s game, the Rams found early success from beyond the arc in a 75-60 victory. Niquan Cousins led Bluefield with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Also on Tuesday, West Virginia rallied to edge Northern Iowa 60-55 in the Cancun Challenge, led by Miles McBride’s 18 points off the bench. The Mountaineers will face Wichita State Wednesday for the Riviera Division title. Concord split a MEC doubleheader at West Virginia State; the women won 122-112, with Madison May scoring a career-high 38 points. However, the Mountain Lion men would fall to the Yellow Jackets 98-94. Both Concord teams visit Urbana December 4.