BLUEFIELD– Bluefield College will host its annual Fall Student Art Show, November 21-30, featuring works created by students during the past year.

Open and free to the public, the show will be on display in the BC Art Gallery on the first floor of Lansdell Hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Weekend hours may be obtained by calling the Bluefield College Art Department at 276-326- 4558.

Comments