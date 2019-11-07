Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield College Schedules Extra Game With KCU

Matt DigbyBy Nov 07, 2019, 15:21 pm

WOAY – Bluefield College football has added one more game to the 2019 schedule, as the Rams will play Kentucky Christian November 23 in Mitchell Stadium.

This comes as a result of both schools having their matchups against Cincinnati Christian cancelled. CCU as a school is closing at the end of the semester, and has cancelled the remainder of its football season. Bluefield was originally scheduled to host Cincinnati Christian this Saturday.

The Rams and Knights have already met on the gridiron earlier this year; Bluefield College won 57-54 on a late field goal October 26 in Grayson, Kentucky.

Bluefield College’s next game is November 16 at Point University.

