Bluefield College Remains Winless After Facing Ave Maria

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield College Rams are now 0-4 after losing 30 to 13 against Ave Maria on Saturday.
The Rams struggled to gain any momentum on defense. They did not record a sack or cause a turnover all day, while also allowing 478 yards of total offense.
It was tight in the 2nd Quarter with the Rams trailing 9 to 7 after a Bryce Verble dove into the end zone on a quarterback keeper. However, Ave Maria scored with under two minutes to play before Halftime, extending its lead to 16 to 7 – a lead the Gyrenes would never relinquish.
Bluefield College returns home on Saturday to face Emory and Henry College.