Bluefield College Launches New Master of Arts Program

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WOAY) – Bluefield College will launch their new online Master of Arts program next week.

“We are an online program, so having these programs be portable really works out well for teachers in terms of fitting their lifestyle,” said Dr. Thomas Brewster, the dean of the school.

In 2016, the Coalition for Teaching Equality reported that principals will retire at a rate difficult to keep up with over the course of the next decade. To combat the problem, Bluefield College’s online program is making it easier for teachers to get the certifications needed.

The school designed the program for those with a teaching license that are looking to expand their opportunities. Teachers who have already obtained a master’s degree can still enroll to obtain another area of endorsement.

The Master of Arts in Educational Leadership program is a 36-hour program that includes Virginia licensure in Administration and Supervision PreK-12.

The program starts March 6. Until then, the college is still accepting applications.