Bluefield College Community Gives Back

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s service and leadership, the Bluefield College community was encouraged to take a “day on” instead of a day off.

“We’re just out trying to emulate his life and as well as the life of Jesus Christ of being a servant leader,” said Bluefield College president David Olive.

Members of the Blueflield College football team gathered at Bluefield Union Mission to help prepare meals for those in need.

“This has such an important impact in the lives of those who are needing food or perhaps are challenged with making ends meet so our students have always had a passion to be here at this ministry,” said Olive.

The mission usually serves between 150 and 200 meals per day. Students were tasked with filling 200 dessert bags. At the end of the day, students made 2000 dessert bags and 50 food bags.

“It was a pretty interesting event that we had,” said junior DaMarcus Wimbush. “For some of the guys to just get together– we just got some new recruits, so show the ropes of how we do things in Bluefield.”

When asked how Bluefield does things, Wimbush responded, “with our hearts”