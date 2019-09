Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Saturday’s game was decided at the start and at the end.

Bluefield College and Emory & Henry each scored 14 points in the 2nd Quarter. They followed with another wash in the 3rd Quarter: 7 points each.

Yet, Emory & Henry totaled 28 points in the 1st and 4th Quarter to defeat Bluefield 49 to 21.

The Rams remain winless in 2019 and drop to 0-4 this year. They’ll have another home game next Saturday, against Union College.