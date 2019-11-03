Bluefield College and St. Andrews football combine for 124 points

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Saturday was an offensive coordinator’s dream and a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

While Bluefield College set multiple offensive records, it’s defense was non-existent as the Rams fell to the St. Andrews Knights 70 to 54.

As for the previously mentioned records, Bluefield’s Aidan Wilder threw for a school single-game record in passing yards (456). His top option was wide receiver Lowell Patron Jr. who set a school single-game record in receiving yards (205).

