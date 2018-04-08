Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield City Clean-Up Rescheduled Due To Weather

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 08, 2018, 19:50 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield Clean Up scheduled for tomorrow, Monday April 9 has been rescheduled for Monday April 16 due to the impending weather.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the parking lot across from City Hall at 8:30 am on Monday April 16.   The clean up will last until 2:30 pm.

