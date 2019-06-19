Bluefield Blue Jays Drop Season Opener

WOAY – The Appalachian League began its 2019 season Tuesday, with the Bluefield Blue Jays opening the year at defending league champion Elizabethton.

The Blue Jays were held without a hit through the first seven innings, but rallied in the eighth to take a 2-1 lead into the final inning. However, the Twins responded by winning in walk-off fashion 3-2.

Eric Rivera batted 1-3 with a run batted in for Bluefield, while Miguel Hiraldo and PK Morris also recorded hits. Bluefield plays its first six games on the road, with the home opener coming June 25 against Danville.

The Princeton Rays were scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Danville, before that game was postponed due to rain; it will be played Wednesday. The Rays’ home opener comes Friday against Burlington.