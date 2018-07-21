Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield Blue Jays Best Yankees

Bluefield, WV (WOAY)- The Bluefield Blue Jays were at home tonight facing off against the 14-17 Pulaski Yankees for the first game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays came into the game 20-10 on the season and held a first-place tie with their rivals the Princeton Rays.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off the bat D.J Neal who snagged an RBI on a groundout to start the scoring. The Yankees would respond quickly though in the second inning with a couple of runs to take the lead 2-1.

Then in the fifth, the Jays would tie it up with a run. and tack on two more in the eighth inning claiming the win 4-2 to move to 21-20 on the season and dropping the Yankees to 14-18 on the year. Brad Wilson gets the win for Bluefield and moves to 2-0 pitching two innings and dealing in two strikeouts.

Bluefield is back in action tomorrow at home for game two of the series.

