Bluefield Announces Holiday of Lights Closure Date

BLUEFIELD – City officials have announced the closing of the City’s Holiday of
Lights Display on Friday, 24 November 2017 due to the scheduling conflict with
Bluefield High School’s State Playoff game with Bridgeport.
City Manager Dane Rideout commented, “While we are excited to show off our “Million Light
Display” this year, we are even more excited to cheer on the Beavers to victory on
Friday Night. Therefore, in regard to public safety, flow of traffic, parking and
support for our home team, we will suspend Holiday of Lights activities for one
night and then reopen Saturday for the area to enjoy.”
The Holiday of Lights display will open Thursday, 23 November from 6PM to 9PM and then resume on
Saturday, 25 November from 6PM to 10PM.