Bluefield Announces Holiday of Lights Closure Date

BLUEFIELD – City officials have announced the closing of the City’s Holiday of

Lights Display on Friday, 24 November 2017 due to the scheduling conflict with

Bluefield High School’s State Playoff game with Bridgeport.

City Manager Dane Rideout commented, “While we are excited to show off our “Million Light

Display” this year, we are even more excited to cheer on the Beavers to victory on

Friday Night. Therefore, in regard to public safety, flow of traffic, parking and

support for our home team, we will suspend Holiday of Lights activities for one

night and then reopen Saturday for the area to enjoy.”

The Holiday of Lights display will open Thursday, 23 November from 6PM to 9PM and then resume on

Saturday, 25 November from 6PM to 10PM.

